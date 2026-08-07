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Pop Around the Clock

Pop, Rock, Funk & Soul - zum Sehen, Hören, Tanzen, wann und wo Du willst.

Kultur -

Zwischen Jazz und Pop: Laufey in Hollywood

An einem warmen Sommerabend steht Laufey erstmals vor über 17.000 Zuschauern in der Hollywood Bowl auf der Bühne. Die Singer-Songwriterin performt ihre Songs zwischen Jazz und Pop.

Sendungsbereich:
Pop Around the Clock
Vorab
Vorab

Pop Around the Clock - alle Konzerte online sehen!

Pop Around the Clock - Summer-Edition

Ab dem 1. August um 6:00 Uhr beginnt die Summer Edition 2026 und lädt zu einer musikalischen Reise durch verschiedene Länder und Genres ein. Zu den Highlights zählt Marterias Konzert in seiner Heimatstadt Rostock. Auf dem Programm stehen Laufeys Konzert "A Night at the Symphony", die Benefizgala "Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2026" mit Auftritten von Christina Aguilera, Stray Kids und weiteren Acts sowie "Coldplay: Live in São Paulo" und Louis Tomlinson auf seiner "For Every Question Why"-Tour. Zudem erscheinen vier neue Folgen von "Pop Around @ Bauhaus" mit Alli Neumann, Tiavo, Jeremias und Florian Künstler. K-Pop-Fans können sich außerdem auf BTS freuen, während das "Isle of Wight Festival 2026" mit Acts wie Teddy Swims und Rita Ora für Festivalatmosphäre sorgt.

Pop Around the Clock - Summer Edition

Starke (Frauen-) Stimmen

Kultur

Konzertfilm: Whitney Houston in Südafrika

Pop Around the Clock

Kultur

Mariah Carey live: Daydream in Tokio

Pop Around the Clock

Kultur

Sade live: Cool Jazz in San Diego

Pop Around the Clock

Kultur

Rihanna rockt die O2 Arena in London

Pop Around the Clock

Kultur

Zwischen Jazz und Pop: Laufey in Hollywood

Pop Around the Clock

Kultur

R'n'B trifft Klassik: Raye live

Pop Around the Clock

Kultur

Tina Turner: Live und unvergessen

Pop Around the Clock

Pop Around @ Bauhaus

Song Trip

Sendelogo mit Hintergrund
Kultur -

Song Trip

Neue Artists, neue Kulturen, unzählige Eindrücke und verwandeln ihre Hits neu.

Sendungsbereich:
Song Trip

3satFestival

Musik und Kultur

Teaser Metropolen des Pop
Kultur -

Metropolen des Pop

Fünf Städte Mailand, Wien, Stockholm, Prag und London erzählen ihre Geschichte des Pop: Von Mode, über Musik bis zur Kultur.

Sendungsbereich:
Metropolen des Pop

Für Swifties

Doku

Kultur -

Becoming Madonna

Madonna - Sängerin, Schauspielerin, Skandalnudel, Stilikone. Ein Mädchen aus Michigan wird in New York zur Königin der Musikwelt.

Sendungsbereich:
Musik

Queer Pop

Protest! Songs!

Zoom In-Reihe

Anastacia
Kultur -

Zoom In: Popstars im Interview

Musiker*innen erzählen: Was ist wichtig im Leben? In unseren Gesprächen erzählen sie, was sie beschäftigt - von Anastacia über Moses Pelham bis Billie Eilish.

Sendungsbereich:
Kulturzeit

POPSTARS IM INTERVIEW

Kultur

Rapper Apsilon im Interview über "Glanz Null"

Kulturzeit

Kultur

Pop-Sängerin Olivia Rodrigo im Interview

Kulturzeit

Kultur

Songwriter Jack Antonoff im Interview

Kulturzeit

Kultur

Grammy-Gewinnerin Olivia Dean im Interview

Kulturzeit

Kultur

Sienna Spiro im Interview über ihr Debüt

Kulturzeit

Kultur

Sleaford Mods im Interview

Kulturzeit

Kultur

Imanys musikalischer Protest

Kulturzeit

Retro-Doku

Modular- Festival

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Robbie Williams

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Bad Bunny

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Miley Cyrus

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Beyoncé

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Lady Gaga

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Harry Styles

The True Story of

Dokumentation

The True Story of Justin Bieber

The True Story of

Metal-Doku

Puls

Doku

Best-of Radltour

sendetypical logo Pop Around @ Bauhaus
Kultur -

Pop Around @ Bauhaus

Konzertreihe aus dem Bauhaus in Dessau mit verschiedensten Künstlern

Sendungsbereich:
Pop Around @ Bauhaus
Collage verschiedener Instrumente, Cello, Schlagzeug, Noten
Kultur -

Musik

Ob Klassik oder Rock, Oper oder Jazz: Musik in der 3sat-Mediathek.

Sendungsbereich:
Musik

TV-Sendetermine

Sa. 22 Aug.
11:35 Philipp Poisel: Neon Acoustic Orchestra
Sa. 22 Aug.
12:25 Christina Stürmer: MTV Unplugged in Wien
Sa. 22 Aug.
13:40 Laufey: A Night at the Symphony

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1h 7min

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