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Pop Around the Clock - Summer-Edition

Ab dem 1. August um 6:00 Uhr beginnt die Summer Edition 2026 und lädt zu einer musikalischen Reise durch verschiedene Länder und Genres ein. Zu den Highlights zählt Marterias Konzert in seiner Heimatstadt Rostock. Auf dem Programm stehen Laufeys Konzert "A Night at the Symphony", die Benefizgala "Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2026" mit Auftritten von Christina Aguilera, Stray Kids und weiteren Acts sowie "Coldplay: Live in São Paulo" und Louis Tomlinson auf seiner "For Every Question Why"-Tour. Zudem erscheinen vier neue Folgen von "Pop Around @ Bauhaus" mit Alli Neumann, Tiavo, Jeremias und Florian Künstler. K-Pop-Fans können sich außerdem auf BTS freuen, während das "Isle of Wight Festival 2026" mit Acts wie Teddy Swims und Rita Ora für Festivalatmosphäre sorgt.