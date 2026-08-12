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  4. Tina: Live! – Das legendäre Konzert 2009 in Arnheim

Kultur

Tina: Live!

Tina Turner begeistert 2009 beim "50th Anniversary"-Konzert in Arnheim. "Tina: Live!" zeigt Hits, Show, Pyro und die unvergessliche Queen of Rock. Am 24. Mai 2023 verstarb der Star. Die Welt trauert.

Produktionsland und -jahr:
Datum:
Verfügbar in
D / CH / A
Verfügbar bis:
bis 25.08.2026

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Sendetypical Pop around the clock

Pop Around the Clock

Ende der 1970er-Jahre sehen Plattenfirmen Tina Turner als "kaum vermarktbaren Altstar". Mit "Let's Stay Together" kommt 1983 der Erfolg zurück, und erst im Mai 2009 beendet sie ihre Karriere. "Tina: Live!" hat alles: Hits, Choreografie, Pyro und 100 Prozent Stimmung!

Songliste

  • Steamy Windows
  • Typical Male
  • River Deep, Mountain High
  • What You Get Is What You See
  • Better Be Good to Me
  • Won't Get Fooled Again / The Acid Queen
  • What's Love Got to Do with It
  • Private Dancer
  • We Don't Need Another Hero
  • Let's Stay Together
  • I Can't Stand the Rain
  • Jumpin' Jack Flash
  • It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)
  • Addicted to Love
  • The Best
  • Proud Mary

Info

  • GelreDome, Arnheim, Niederlande, 2009
  • Regie: David Mallet
  • Länge: 75'

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Live

Statische Headline

1h 7min

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