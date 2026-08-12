Kultur
Tina: Live!
Tina Turner begeistert 2009 beim "50th Anniversary"-Konzert in Arnheim. "Tina: Live!" zeigt Hits, Show, Pyro und die unvergessliche Queen of Rock. Am 24. Mai 2023 verstarb der Star. Die Welt trauert.
- Produktionsland und -jahr:
-
- Datum:
- Verfügbar in
- D / CH / A
- Verfügbar bis:
- bis 25.08.2026
Ende der 1970er-Jahre sehen Plattenfirmen Tina Turner als "kaum vermarktbaren Altstar". Mit "Let's Stay Together" kommt 1983 der Erfolg zurück, und erst im Mai 2009 beendet sie ihre Karriere. "Tina: Live!" hat alles: Hits, Choreografie, Pyro und 100 Prozent Stimmung!
Songliste
- Steamy Windows
- Typical Male
- River Deep, Mountain High
- What You Get Is What You See
- Better Be Good to Me
- Won't Get Fooled Again / The Acid Queen
- What's Love Got to Do with It
- Private Dancer
- We Don't Need Another Hero
- Let's Stay Together
- I Can't Stand the Rain
- Jumpin' Jack Flash
- It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)
- Addicted to Love
- The Best
- Proud Mary
Info
- GelreDome, Arnheim, Niederlande, 2009
- Regie: David Mallet
- Länge: 75'