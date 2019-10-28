Die Website verwendet Cookies, um Ihnen ein bestmögliches Angebot zu präsentieren. Nähere Informationen und die Möglichkeit, die Verwendung von Cookies einzuschränken finden Sie hier.

Nikon Small World Competition 2019

Schildkröten-Embryo

Schildkröten-Embryo 1 | 10

1. Platz: Teresa Zgoda und Teresa Kugler

28.10.2019
Wimpertierchen

Wimpertierchen 2 | 10

2. Platz: Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

28.10.2019
Alligatoren-Embryo

Alligatoren-Embryo - Nerven und Skelett entstehen 3 | 10

3. Platz: Daniel Smith Paredes und Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar

28.10.2019
Kopf einer Mücke

Kopf einer Mücke 4 | 10

4. Platz: Jan Rosenboom

28.10.2019
Schneeflocke

Schneeflocke 5 | 10

5. Platz: Caleb Foster

28.10.2019
Spinnenkopf

Spinnenkopf: Schau' mir in die Augen 6 | 10

6. Platz: Javier Rupérez

28.10.2019
Staubblätter einer Chinesischen Roten Nelke

Staubblätter einer Chinesischen Roten Nelke 7 | 10

7. Platz: Dr. Guillermo López López

28.10.2019
gefrorener Wassertropfen

Eiskalt - ein gefrorener Wassertropfen 8 | 10

8. Platz: Garzon Christian

28.10.2019
Schnitt durch eine Tulpenknospe

Verschnörkelt - ein Schnitt durch eine Tulpenknospe 9 | 10

Andrei Savitsky

28.10.2019
Zellteilung

Eingefangener Moment - eine Zellteilung 10 | 10

10. Platz: Jason M. Kirk

28.10.2019

