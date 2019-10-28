Sie sind hier: 3sat Wissen nano Nikon Small World Competition 2019 Nikon Small World Competition 2019 Wissen - Schildkröten-Embryo 1 | 10 1. Platz: Teresa Zgoda und Teresa Kugler Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Wimpertierchen 2 | 10 2. Platz: Dr. Igor Siwanowicz Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Alligatoren-Embryo - Nerven und Skelett entstehen 3 | 10 3. Platz: Daniel Smith Paredes und Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Kopf einer Mücke 4 | 10 4. Platz: Jan Rosenboom Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Schneeflocke 5 | 10 5. Platz: Caleb Foster Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Spinnenkopf: Schau' mir in die Augen 6 | 10 6. Platz: Javier Rupérez Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Staubblätter einer Chinesischen Roten Nelke 7 | 10 7. Platz: Dr. Guillermo López López Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Eiskalt - ein gefrorener Wassertropfen 8 | 10 8. Platz: Garzon Christian Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Verschnörkelt - ein Schnitt durch eine Tulpenknospe 9 | 10 Andrei Savitsky Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Wissen - Eingefangener Moment - eine Zellteilung 10 | 10 10. Platz: Jason M. Kirk Sendungsbereich: nano Quelle: Quelle: Nikon Small World | 28.10.2019 BILDERSERIE TEILEN Mehr nano