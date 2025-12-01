Kultur
Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa
Whitney Houston feiert 1994 in Südafrika das Ende der Apartheid mit einem legendären Konzert. 30 Jahre später kam der emotionale Konzertfilm weltweit ins Kino.
- Produktionsland und -jahr:
- Großbritannien 1994
- Datum:
- Sendetermin
- 31.12.2025
- 20:15 - 21:45 Uhr
1994 reist Whitney Houston für drei Konzerte nach Südafrika. Anlass sind der Sieg Nelson Mandelas bei der Präsidentenwahl und das Ende der Apartheid. 200.000 Fans feiern die Diva.
30 Jahre danach kommt der Konzertfilm in die Kinos und begeistert weltweit. Hoffnung auf politischen Wandel und Houstons Hits mischen sich zu einem Gänsehautkonzert. "Es tut so gut, nach Hause zu kommen. Hallo, meine Lieben!" ruft Whitney Houston dem Publikum zu.
Songliste
- Love's in Need of Love Today
- So Emotional
- Love Will Save the Day
- Saving All my Love for You
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody
- How Will I Know
- I Love You
- All at Once
- Where You Are
- I Have Nothing
- Touch the World
- Love Is
- I Will Always Love You
- I'm Every Woman
- The Greatest Love of All
- Home
Info
- Kings Park Stadium, Durban, SA, 1994
- Regie: Marty Callner
- Erstausstrahlung