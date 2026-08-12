Kultur
The Rolling Stones: GRRR Live!
Legendäres Stones-Konzert aus Newark 2012 mit Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen & Co. Neu gemastert und voller Überraschungen – die Band in absoluter Bestform!
- Produktionsland und -jahr:
-
- Datum:
- Verfügbar in
- D / CH / A
- Verfügbar bis:
- bis 25.08.2026
Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer und andere passen perfekt in die goldene Jubiläumsshow, die neu abgemischt erst im Frühjahr 2023 erscheint. "Eine Setlist, die einige Überraschungen bereithält. Die Stones sind in Bestform", so der "All Music Guide".
Songliste
- Get Off of my Cloud
- The Last Time
- It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)
- Paint It Black
- Gimme Shelter (mit Lady Gaga)
- Wild Horses
- I'm Going Down (mit John Mayer und Gary Clark Jr)
- Dead Flowers
- Who Do You Love? (mit The Black Keys)
- Miss You
- Honky Tonk Women
- Midnight Rambler (mit Mick Taylor)
- Start Me Up
- Tumbling Dice (mit Bruce Springsteen)
- Brown Sugar
- Sympathy for the Devil
- You Can't Always Get What You Want (mit dem Choir of Trinity Wall Street)
- Jumpin' Jack Flash
- (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Info
- Prudential Center, Newark, USA, 2012
- Regie: Dave Neugebauer
- Länge: 120'