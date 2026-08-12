Hauptnavigation

3SAT
Sie sind hier:
  1. 3sat
  2. Kultur
  3. Pop Around the Clock
  4. The Rolling Stones: GRRR Live! – Jubiläumskonzert 2012

Kultur

The Rolling Stones: GRRR Live!

Legendäres Stones-Konzert aus Newark 2012 mit Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen & Co. Neu gemastert und voller Überraschungen – die Band in absoluter Bestform!

Produktionsland und -jahr:
Datum:
Verfügbar in
D / CH / A
Verfügbar bis:
bis 25.08.2026

Mehr

Sendetypical Pop around the clock

Pop Around the Clock

Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer und andere passen perfekt in die goldene Jubiläumsshow, die neu abgemischt erst im Frühjahr 2023 erscheint. "Eine Setlist, die einige Überraschungen bereithält. Die Stones sind in Bestform", so der "All Music Guide".

Songliste

  • Get Off of my Cloud
  • The Last Time
  • It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)
  • Paint It Black
  • Gimme Shelter (mit Lady Gaga)
  • Wild Horses
  • I'm Going Down (mit John Mayer und Gary Clark Jr)
  • Dead Flowers
  • Who Do You Love? (mit The Black Keys)
  • Miss You
  • Honky Tonk Women
  • Midnight Rambler (mit Mick Taylor)
  • Start Me Up
  • Tumbling Dice (mit Bruce Springsteen)
  • Brown Sugar
  • Sympathy for the Devil
  • You Can't Always Get What You Want (mit dem Choir of Trinity Wall Street)
  • Jumpin' Jack Flash
  • (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Info

  • Prudential Center, Newark, USA, 2012
  • Regie: Dave Neugebauer
  • Länge: 120'

Meine Merkliste

Alle Inhalte auf Ihrer Merkliste sind noch mindestens 3 Tage verfügbar.

Sie haben derzeit keine Videos in Ihrer Merkliste

Sie können ein Video der Merkliste hinzufügen, indem Sie das "+" am Teaser oder Beitrag anwählen.

Live

Statische Headline

1h 7min

3sat Logo

Datenschutzeinstellungen

An dieser Stelle würden wir dir gerne die Datenschutz-Einstellungen anzeigen. Möglicherweise hast du einen Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktivert, welcher dies verhindert. Falls du die Datenschutzeinstellungen sehen und bearbeiten möchtest, prüfe, ob ein Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus. So lange werden die standardmäßigen Einstellungen bei der Nutzung der 3sat Mediathek verwendet. Dies bedeutet, das die Kategorien "Erforderlich" und "Erforderliche Erfolgsmessung" zugelassen sind. Weitere Details erfährst du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

3sat Logo

Datenschutzeinstellungen

Offensichtlich ist in deinem Browser das Plugin "I don't care about Cookies" aktiviert. Eigentlich würden wir dir an dieser Stelle gerne die Datenschutzeinstellungen anzeigen. Dies wird durch das Plugin verhindert. Falls du die Webseite sehen und nutzen möchtest, prüfe, ob das Plugin in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus.