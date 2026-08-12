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  4. Sting: My Songs – Live im Château de Chambord
Sting

Kultur

Sting: My Songs - Live at Château de Chambord

Sting begeistert 2023 im Château de Chambord mit seiner "My Songs"-Show und präsentiert vor eindrucksvoller Kulisse Hits wie "Roxanne", "Fragile" und "Fields of Gold".

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Sendetypical Pop around the clock

Pop Around the Clock

"Message in a Bottle", "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne", "Fields of Gold", "Wrapped Around Your Finger", "So Lonely" und "Fragile" sind nur einige der Songs, mit denen Sting das Publikum an diesem lauen Sommerabend begeistert. Mit dabei ist Stings Sohn Joe Sumner.

Songliste

  • Message in a Bottle
  • Englishman in New York
  • Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
  • If It's Love
  • Seven Days
  • Fields of Gold
  • Brand New Day
  • Shape of my Heart
  • Wrapped Around your Finger
  • Walking on the Moon
  • So Lonely / No Woman No Cry
  • King of Pain
  • Every Breath You Take
  • Roxanne
  • Fragile

Info

  • Château de Chambord, Frankreich, 2022
  • Regie: Alexandre Buisson
  • Länge: 75'

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Live

Statische Headline

1h 7min

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