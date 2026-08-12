Kultur
Sting: My Songs - Live at Château de Chambord
Sting begeistert 2023 im Château de Chambord mit seiner "My Songs"-Show und präsentiert vor eindrucksvoller Kulisse Hits wie "Roxanne", "Fragile" und "Fields of Gold".
- Produktionsland und -jahr:
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- Datum:
"Message in a Bottle", "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne", "Fields of Gold", "Wrapped Around Your Finger", "So Lonely" und "Fragile" sind nur einige der Songs, mit denen Sting das Publikum an diesem lauen Sommerabend begeistert. Mit dabei ist Stings Sohn Joe Sumner.
Songliste
- Message in a Bottle
- Englishman in New York
- Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
- If It's Love
- Seven Days
- Fields of Gold
- Brand New Day
- Shape of my Heart
- Wrapped Around your Finger
- Walking on the Moon
- So Lonely / No Woman No Cry
- King of Pain
- Every Breath You Take
- Roxanne
- Fragile
Info
- Château de Chambord, Frankreich, 2022
- Regie: Alexandre Buisson
- Länge: 75'