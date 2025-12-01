Kultur
Pink Floyd: Pulse
Pink Floyds legendäres "Pulse"-Konzert 1994 in London: Zum ersten Mal seit 1975 spielen sie "The Dark Side of the Moon" komplett – ein Meilenstein des Progressive Rock.
- Großbritannien 1994
- 31.12.2025
- 11:15 - 13:00 Uhr
1994 sind Pink Floyd auf der "Division Bell Tour" und spielen zum Finale 14-mal in London. Auf dem Programm steht "The Dark Side of the Moon", das Schlüsselwerk des Progressive Rock.
Zum ersten Mal seit 1975 spielen Pink Floyd das komplette Album. Der Ton wird im Q-Sound-Verfahren aufgenommen, der einen Raumklang mit zwei Lautsprechern ermöglicht. Der Videomitschnitt des Konzerts gilt als eine der besten Konzertaufnahmen der Rockgeschichte.
Songliste
- Shine on You Crazy Diamond
- Learning to Fly
- High Hopes
- Another Brick in the Wall
- One of These Days
- Speak to Me
- Breathe
- On the Run
- Time
- The Great Gig in the Sky
- Money
- Us and Them
- Any Colour You Like
- Brain Damage
- Eclipse
- Wish You Were Here
- Comfortably Numb
- Earls Court, London, GB, 1994
- Regie: David Mallet
