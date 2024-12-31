Hauptnavigation

3SAT
Sie sind hier:
  1. 3sat
  2. Kultur
  3. Pop Around the Clock
  4. Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023
Eric Clapton

Kultur

Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023

Im September 2023 lädt Eric Clapton zu seinem sechsten "Crossroads Guitar Festival". Alle Einnahmen fließen an das 1997 von Clapton gegründete Rehabilitationscenter für Drogenabhängige.

Produktionsland und -jahr:
Großbritannien 2023
Datum:
Sendetermin
31.12.2024
14:15 - 15:45 Uhr

Mehr

Pop Around the Clock

Pop Around the Clock

Wie immer vereint Clapton jung und alt auf der Bühne und schafft spannende und unerwartete Formationen. Mit dabei sind Sheryl Crow, Joe Bonamassa, Marcus King, Gary Clark Jr., Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle, John Mayer, H.E.R., Daniel Santiago, Pedro Martins und andere.

Songliste

  • Foxy Lady - Robert Randolph mit Eric Gales & Joe Bonamassa
  • Redemption Day - Sheryl Crow
  • Too Late - Marcus King
  • Fall Like Rain - The Del McCoury Band mit Eric Clapton, Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull
  • Habits - Gary Clark Jr.
  • My Favorite Mistake - Sheryl Crow & John Mayer
  • Salt Creek - Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull
  • How Could We Know - Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins & Judith Hill
  • Layla - Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
  • Hold On - H.E.R. mit John Mayer & Kenny Wilson
  • If the River Was Whiskey - Keb' Mo' & Taj Mahal
  • Give Your Love To Someone Else - Judith Hill & Eric Gales
  • Our Love - Gary Clark Jr. It Makes No Difference Eric Clapton
  • Crossroads - Eric Clapton & Stevie Wonder

Info

  • Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA, 2023
  • Regie: Martyn Atkins
  • Erstausstrahlung

Meine Merkliste

Alle Inhalte auf Ihrer Merkliste sind noch mindestens 3 Tage verfügbar.

Sie haben derzeit keine Videos in Ihrer Merkliste

Sie können ein Video der Merkliste hinzufügen, indem Sie das "+" am Teaser oder Beitrag anwählen.

Live

Statische Headline

1h 7min

3sat Logo

Datenschutzeinstellungen

An dieser Stelle würden wir dir gerne die Datenschutz-Einstellungen anzeigen. Möglicherweise hast du einen Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktivert, welcher dies verhindert. Falls du die Datenschutzeinstellungen sehen und bearbeiten möchtest, prüfe, ob ein Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus. So lange werden die standardmäßigen Einstellungen bei der Nutzung der 3sat Mediathek verwendet. Dies bedeutet, das die Kategorien "Erforderlich" und "Erforderliche Erfolgsmessung" zugelassen sind. Weitere Details erfährst du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

3sat Logo

Datenschutzeinstellungen

Offensichtlich ist in deinem Browser das Plugin "I don't care about Cookies" aktiviert. Eigentlich würden wir dir an dieser Stelle gerne die Datenschutzeinstellungen anzeigen. Dies wird durch das Plugin verhindert. Falls du die Webseite sehen und nutzen möchtest, prüfe, ob das Plugin in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus.