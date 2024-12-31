Kultur
Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023
Im September 2023 lädt Eric Clapton zu seinem sechsten "Crossroads Guitar Festival". Alle Einnahmen fließen an das 1997 von Clapton gegründete Rehabilitationscenter für Drogenabhängige.
- Produktionsland und -jahr:
- Großbritannien 2023
- Datum:
- Sendetermin
- 31.12.2024
- 14:15 - 15:45 Uhr
Wie immer vereint Clapton jung und alt auf der Bühne und schafft spannende und unerwartete Formationen. Mit dabei sind Sheryl Crow, Joe Bonamassa, Marcus King, Gary Clark Jr., Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle, John Mayer, H.E.R., Daniel Santiago, Pedro Martins und andere.
Songliste
- Foxy Lady - Robert Randolph mit Eric Gales & Joe Bonamassa
- Redemption Day - Sheryl Crow
- Too Late - Marcus King
- Fall Like Rain - The Del McCoury Band mit Eric Clapton, Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull
- Habits - Gary Clark Jr.
- My Favorite Mistake - Sheryl Crow & John Mayer
- Salt Creek - Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull
- How Could We Know - Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins & Judith Hill
- Layla - Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Hold On - H.E.R. mit John Mayer & Kenny Wilson
- If the River Was Whiskey - Keb' Mo' & Taj Mahal
- Give Your Love To Someone Else - Judith Hill & Eric Gales
- Our Love - Gary Clark Jr. It Makes No Difference Eric Clapton
- Crossroads - Eric Clapton & Stevie Wonder
Info
- Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA, 2023
- Regie: Martyn Atkins
- Erstausstrahlung