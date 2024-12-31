Kultur
Bryan Adams: Live at Royal Albert Hall
Drei Tage im Mai 2024 gehört die Royal Albert Hall Bryan Adams. Der "Groover from Vancouver" ("Telegraph") präsentiert drei Alben live: "Reckless", "18 Til I Die" und "So Happy It Hurts".
- Produktionsland und -jahr:
- Großbritannien 2024
- Datum:
- Sendetermin
- 31.12.2024
- 19:15 - 20:15 Uhr
"Somebody", "Run to You", "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman", "Summer of 69" und weitere Hits begeistern das entfesselte Publikum. Im November 2024 erhält Bryan Adams den Legenden-"Bambi" für sein Werk, sein soziales Engagement und seine Arbeit als Fotograf.
Songliste
- One Night Love Affair
- Somebody
- 18 'til I Die
- Run to You
- Let´s Make a Night to Remember
- Kids Wanna Rock
- Heaven
- Star
- You Lift Me Up - mit London Community Gospel Choir
- Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman
- Long Gone
- Summer of '69
Info
- London, Großbritannien, 2024
- Regie: Dick Carruthers
- Erstausstrahlung