Bryan Adams: Live at Royal Albert Hall

Drei Tage im Mai 2024 gehört die Royal Albert Hall Bryan Adams. Der "Groover from Vancouver" ("Telegraph") präsentiert drei Alben live: "Reckless", "18 Til I Die" und "So Happy It Hurts".

Großbritannien 2024
31.12.2024
19:15 - 20:15 Uhr

Pop Around the Clock

"Somebody", "Run to You", "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman", "Summer of 69" und weitere Hits begeistern das entfesselte Publikum. Im November 2024 erhält Bryan Adams den Legenden-"Bambi" für sein Werk, sein soziales Engagement und seine Arbeit als Fotograf.

Songliste

  • One Night Love Affair
  • Somebody
  • 18 'til I Die
  • Run to You
  • Let´s Make a Night to Remember
  • Kids Wanna Rock
  • Heaven
  • Star
  • You Lift Me Up - mit London Community Gospel Choir
  • Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman
  • Long Gone
  • Summer of '69

  • London, Großbritannien, 2024
  • Regie: Dick Carruthers
  • Erstausstrahlung

