Medea in Barcelona – Thomas Noone dancing a myth

Through the bodies and faces of the dancers, the choreography "Medea" shows the diverse and contradictory feelings evoked by the story about the child-murdering mother. The documentary accompanies the revival of "Medea" at the Sant Andreau Teatre in Barcelona and gives the television audience the feeling of being on stage themselves. The dancers talk about their work on this challenging piece, and Thomas Noone tells of his path from career changer to one of the most renowned choreographers in Catalonia.