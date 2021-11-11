Hauptnavigation

3SAT
Sie sind hier:
  1. 3sat
  2. Kultur
  3. 3sat-Kulturdoku
  4. Medea in Barcelona – Thomas Noone dancing a myth

Kultur

Medea in Barcelona – Thomas Noone dancing a myth

The British choreographer Thomas Noone mixes strong emotions and electronic sounds to create a contemporary dance piece of ancient tragedy.

Datum:
Verfügbar
weltweit
Verfügbar bis:
bis 13.11.2026

Mehr

Kulturdoku

Kulturdoku

Through the bodies and faces of the dancers, the choreography "Medea" shows the diverse and contradictory feelings evoked by the story about the child-murdering mother. The documentary accompanies the revival of "Medea" at the Sant Andreau Teatre in Barcelona and gives the television audience the feeling of being on stage themselves. The dancers talk about their work on this challenging piece, and Thomas Noone tells of his path from career changer to one of the most renowned choreographers in Catalonia.

Meine Merkliste

Alle Inhalte auf Ihrer Merkliste sind noch mindestens 3 Tage verfügbar.

Sie haben derzeit keine Videos in Ihrer Merkliste

Sie können ein Video der Merkliste hinzufügen, indem Sie das "+" am Teaser oder Beitrag anwählen.

Live

Statische Headline

1h 7min

Datenschutzeinstellungen

An dieser Stelle würden wir dir gerne die Datenschutz-Einstellungen anzeigen. Möglicherweise hast du einen Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktivert, welcher dies verhindert. Falls du die Datenschutzeinstellungen sehen und bearbeiten möchtest, prüfe, ob ein Ad-Blocker oder ähnliches in deinem Browser aktiv ist und schalte es aus. So lange werden die standardmäßigen Einstellungen bei der Nutzung der 3sat Mediathek verwendet. Dies bedeutet, das die Kategorien "Erforderlich" und "Erforderliche Erfolgsmessung" zugelassen sind. Weitere Details erfährst du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.